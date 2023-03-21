Jonesboro police investigating shooting that injured 1 person

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon.

A female victim was shot in the leg near the 200 block of North Rogers Street around 3:20 p.m., Jonesboro police said Monday in a Facebook post.

The post said she was taken to a local hospital after a tourniquet was applied.

The identity of the victim or the severity of her injuries were not immediately available. A call to the Jonesboro police Public Information Office was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department by calling (870)-935-5657 or the CrimeStoppers at (870)-935-STOP.