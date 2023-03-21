Will reap what's sown

I believe the entire state of Arkansas rejoiced for the recent success of the Razorback basketball team in the 2023 NCAA tournament. However, I could not help but think about the hate-filled bills coming out of the current Arkansas legislative session.

Don't you know you can't legislate righteousness? Rather than uplift a state that needs so much help in so many areas, these hate bills are aimed, in many instances, at African Americans, the poor, gays, transgender, and other downtrodden citizens of our state. Like the Pharisees and Sadducees, whom Jesus rebuked for their hypocrisy and self-righteousness, what makes our governor and legislators believe that the only reason they have the right to judge and look down on our citizens is if they're trying to lift them up?

There is and was none of this anger, prejudice, and disrespect directed at the predominantly African American players on our Razorback basketball team you love to root for so vigorously. If you don't see color and/or prejudices when you're being entertained by them, why does that not translate to the feelings you have for them in real life? Is it because, as a person thinks in their heart, so are they?

Don't you know that Christ sacrificed his life for us all and the least among us? Who made you a God over us? Don't you know you'll reap the hate you've been sowing?

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock

Their greatest fear

My understanding is that now that the governor and her Republican Legislature have rushed through the school bill that favors the rich and the teaching of mythology rather than facts, and as soon as they save us from all of their woke fears, they will begin the serious work of crafting a law to protect themselves from their greatest fear, their own shadow.

RICK ARMELLINI

Eureka Springs

It wasn't a road map

To paraphrase a quote by President Andrew Shepherd in "The American President": We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you, Republicans are not the least bit interested in solving it. They are interested in two things and two things only: making you afraid of it and telling you who's to blame for it. That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you win elections.

This quote has especially been on my mind while reading the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's headlines for the past two weeks. I have been simultaneously amused, amazed, and appalled by what I have read.

The ruling party in Arkansas and its governor apparently want us to be afraid, very afraid of some major threats to our citizenry and have spent a lot of time vocalizing about them. Let me enumerate their concerns: 1. critical race theory and affirmative action laws; 2. the hordes of transgender youth attempting to use public restrooms; 3. drag queens; 4. librarians; 5. books; 6. public school teachers indoctrinating our children; 7. wokeness; and 8. liberals. Have I overlooked anything? And who's to blame for these problems? Why me, of course, and every other liberal or Democrat.

I don't know about you, but none of these items strike fear into my heart. Yes, I am afraid, very, very afraid. But not of drag queens, public school teachers, librarians, or critical race theory. I am afraid we are losing our critical thinking skills and too many people would like to just turn over their power rather than actually confront messy, complicated issues and advocate for thoughtful leadership.

The book "1984" was not supposed to be a road map. Orwell intended for it to be a warning. Take heed.

BOYD WARD

Mayflower

A scenario for 2024

Here's a scenario for you: The Republican Party is led by a loser. Donald Trump has no chance of even being nominated. He may even be in jail. The party knows it. Trump knows it. Will he anoint someone? The party is in disarray. Ron DeSantis has little chance of rallying the troops. Mike Pence is milk toast. The talent is out there, but no one is actually emerging.

The Democrats are led by a quality but aging Joe Biden with a vice president having questionable presidential leadership qualities.

Consider this: Biden is elected to office in 2024 with a new vice president, Cory Booker. Sen. Cory Booker is from New Jersey. Booker was a presidential candidate in 2020, a Rhodes scholar, and an obvious young man with talent. Biden, after being elected for a second term, can resign for health reasons, turning the presidency over to Booker. Take it from there ...

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

On woke investments

Do you suppose that a number of Silicon Valley Bank investors and depositors would have appreciated it if some misguided conservative advisers had steered the bank away from all of the disastrously woke investments it made? I'm asking you, Mr. Brummett.

RICK JOHNSON

Conway

Gone off deep end

Re Danna Schneider's letter, I was raised in the Church of Christ, and in the early 1970s one I attended in Tupelo, Miss., held a Womanless Beauty Review. As I recall, everyone thought it was great fun.

My, how Christianity has changed! I am no longer affiliated with that or any other religion. I wholeheartedly agree with her letter. These Christians/Republicans have gone off the deep end.

SHARON MILLER

Sherwood