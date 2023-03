Pregame:

The Razorbacks are aiming to extend their 13-game win streak as they wrap up an 18-game homestand.

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (1-0, 2.35 ERA) vs SEMO RHP Eddie White (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Bybee tossed 5 scoreless innings in his last outing against UNLV on March 15.

Lineup:

1. Grimes RF

2. Wegner LF

3. Cali 3B

4. Coll SS

5. Jones DH

6. Robinett 1B

7. Holt 2B

8. Polk C

9. Neville CF