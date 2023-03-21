Louisville thunders past Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points and No. 5 seed Louisville rolled over No. 4 Texas 73-51 on the Longhorns' home court Monday night to send the the Cardinals to the Sweet 16 for the sixth NCAA Women's Tournament in row.

In a matchup of two teams that began the season in the top 10 only to fall out of the rankings before regrouping late, the Cardinals smothered the Longhorns and standout point guard Rori Harmon all night, stretching a 14-point halftime lead to 21 by end of the third quarter.

Louisville (25-11) led by as much as 27 early in the fourth. The win sends the Cardinals to the Seattle 4 Region to play No. 8-seed Mississippi, which upset No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

"Coach [Jeff Walz] told us, 'How many times can you quiet down the crowd?' " Van Lith said.

The Cardinals simply pushed around the Big 12 regular season co-champions and seemed to relish the chance to do it on the road. Louisville didn't host the first two rounds of the tournament for the first time since 2015, excluding the 2021 pandemic tournament played entirely in Texas.

"We wanted to go out and prove we're the same Louisville tough that this program has been for a long time now," Van Lith said.

Harmon, who missed the matchup between the teams when Louisville beat the Longhorns in November, was rarely a factor in the rematch.

Van Lith, Mykasa Robinson and Chrislyn Carr allowed Harmon three assists in the first quarter, but no more. She also had five turnovers before limping off the court late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

"We just really tried to wear her out," Robinson said.

DeYona Gaston scored 12 points to lead Texas (26-10) after sitting for nearly the entire first quarter because of an early foul.

Louisville took control of the game with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, punctuated by 6-5 center Josie Williams' three-pointer from the top of the arc, and the Cardinals led by 14 at halftime.

Texas cut the deficit under 10 early in the third before Van Lith and Louisville answered with another 9-0 run. Robinson spied Carr in the corner on a fast break for a three-pointer that put the Cardinals up 49-31.

"I hate that we went out like we did today," Texas Coach Vic Schaefer said. "Toughness has been kind of an issue all year long. It's been an Achilles that showed up again today."

COLORADO 61, DUKE 63, OT

DURHAM, N.C. -- Quay Miller had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Aaronette Vonleh converted two overtime baskets in the lane after picking up her fourth foul, helping No. 6 seed Colorado beat third-seeded Duke 61-53.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points and Vonleh finished with 12 as the Buffaloes (25-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

Elizabeth Balogun scored 14 points and Reigan Richardson had 10, but the Blue Devils didn't hit a field goal in overtime. Duke overcame a 13-point deficit in regulation.

Duke lost for the third time in its past four second-round home games in the NCAA Tournament.

Sherrod scored on a drive with 33.9 seconds left in regulation, but missed a free throw to leave the game tied at 50-50.

Seattle 3 Regional

OHIO STATE 71, NORTH CAROLINA 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jacy Sheldon made a tiebreaking jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 3 seed Ohio State over No. 6 seed North Carolina and help the Buckeyes advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

With the game tied, Sheldon took the pass from Eboni Walker and floated in the game-winning score. North Carolina had one final chance, but turned it over with a second remaining.

Ohio State (27-7) saw its 12-point lead with 7:02 to go erased as the Tar Heels went on a 13-2 run midway through the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels did most of that run without star Deja Kelly, who exited midway through the fourth quarter with a leg injury before returning

Kelly, who finished with 22 points to lead North Carolina, hit a jumper to tie the game at 69-69 with 9 seconds left.

Sheldon finished with 16 points, Walker added 15 and Cotie McMahon scored 14. Taylor Mikesell had a team-high 17.

TENNESSEE 94, TOLEDO 47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Reserves Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead led five Tennessee players in double figures with 13 points apiece as the fourth-seeded Lady Volunteers routed No. 12 seed Toledo to advance to the Sweet 16 in the Seattle 3 Regional.

This is the first time since 2015 and 2016 that Tennessee (25-11) has reached consecutive Sweet 16s and the first in Coach Kellie Harper's fourth season. The Lady Vols now have reached the Sweet 16 for the 36th time as the only program to play in all 41 NCAA Tournaments.

Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell each added 12, and Jordan Horston had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Toledo (29-5), led by Quinesha Lockett's 19 points, snapped a program record 17-game winning streak and missed out on its first Sweet 16.

CONNECTICUT 77,

BAYLOR 58

STORRS, Conn. -- Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading second-seeded Connecticut to a win over No. 7 seed Baylor on Monday night and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.

Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and Nika Muhl had 10 assists for the Huskies (31-5). Dorka Juhasz chipped in with 11 points and Caroline Ducharme added 10.

Ja'mee Asberry scored 15 points and Jaden Owens had 14 for Baylor, which finishes its season 20-13. Bella Fontleroy scored 12 points for the Bears, who made 12 three-pointers after hitting 14 in their first-round win over Alabama.

But the Huskies dominated inside, outscoring the Bears 36-12 in the paint and outrebounding Baylor 42-31.

Greenville 1 Regional

UCLA 82, OKLAHOMA 73

LOS ANGELES -- Charisma Osborne scored a career-high 36 points in her final game at Pauley Pavilion and fourth-seeded UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter after blowing an 18-point lead to defeat No. 5 seed Oklahoma.

Osborne had 13 points in the final 10 minutes as the Bruins (26-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. She also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Madi Williams scored 24 points and Ana Llanusa 15 for the Sooners (26-7).