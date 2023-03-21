Mulberry teacher arrested by Sheriff’s Office after they say she sent nude photos to boy





MULBERRY -- A Mulberry High School teacher is facing multiple charges in connection with exchanging nude photos with a student.

Hiedi Leeann Oliver , 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She was booked into the Crawford County jail and released on a $100,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a report Thursday involving a 17-year-old boy and an educator at Mulberry High School.

Police said the boy was interviewed at Hamilton House in Fort Smith. He said he and Oliver exchanged nude photos. He added he spent a night at her home in January.

He didn't say there was any sexual contact, but told investigators the two discussed meeting up to have intercourse at a later date, police said.

Oliver admitted during an interview at the Sheriff's Office she received at least two graphic pictures from the boy. She also said he stayed over at her house, and they had a conversation of "a sexual manner." She also confirmed she had sent him sexual pictures of herself, according to the affidavit.

Oliver gave investigators permission to look at her phone. She has a court appearance scheduled for March 29.

The Mulberry school website directory lists Oliver as a virtual Arkansas facilitator. Her salary this year is listed as $18,731 on documents posted on the School District's website.



