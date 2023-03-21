Adam Sandler placed his hand on the bronze bust of Mark Twain and speculated that it "one day might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep." A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered at Washington's Kennedy Center on Sunday night as Sandler was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Presenters including Drew Barrymore, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey and Luis Guzman gave testimonials to Sandler's creative longevity while poking fun at his uneven movie output and tendency to cast all his friends in his movies. Sandler's longtime writing and production partner, Tim Herlihy, joked that the pair were responsible for "31 motion pictures with a combined Rotten Tomatoes score of 59." Buscemi said, "He takes his comedy very seriously. I laugh hard at everything I do with him." He also singled out Sandler's musical comedy, including "The Chanukah Song," which became a multiplatinum hit. "His comedy songs alone deserve this reward," Buscemi said. Judd Apatow, Sandler's roommate during their early days in Los Angeles, recalled a young Sandler's boundless confidence and obvious talent. "The moment you met him, you knew Adam was going to be a big star," Apatow said. "And so did Adam." To highlight Sandler's seemingly limitless comedic energy, Apatow played an old video of a young Sandler prank-calling a local deli to try out different comedic voices. At the end of the night, Sandler paid tribute to his parents and siblings for arming him with "that weird irrational confidence thing that I guess I still have." Sandler, 56, came to national attention as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Fired after a five-year stint, he launched a successful movie career that has spanned more than 30 films, grossing $3 billion worldwide. Sandler's hits include "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer" and "You Don't Mess with the Zohan." Although known primarily for slapstick comedy and overgrown man-child characters, he's excelled in dramatic roles in such films as "Punch Drunk Love" and "Uncut Gems."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the cast of the TV series "Ted Lasso" at the White House on Monday to promote mental health and well-being. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character -- an American coaching a soccer team in London -- and his fellow actors met with the Bidens "to discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being," the White House said. The third season of the Emmy-winning, feel-good Apple TV+ series began streaming last week. A White House official said the Bidens have seen some of the show and are familiar with its "message of positivity, hope, kindness and empathy."

