ABF Freight agrees

to settle U.S. case

Fort Smith-based ABF Freight System Inc. has agreed to a settlement resolving allegations it violated the Clean Water Act, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

The consent decree includes a proposed settlement where ABF will implement a comprehensive stormwater compliance program companywide at all its transportation facilities except those in the state of Washington. It also includes a $530,000 civil penalty, some of which will be allocated to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the state of Maryland, and the state of Nevada who were all part of the settlement.

In 2015, ABF voluntarily told the Environmental Protection Agency it failed to obtain industrial stormwater permit coverage at several facilities and discovered other areas of noncompliance through its own audits. ABF is a subsidiary of Fort Smith based ArcBest.

"Being a good steward is important to ArcBest and that means following environmental policies and being a leader in the ESG space," a company spokesman said in an emailed statement. "When we recognized an issue back in 2014, we voluntarily reached out to agencies and began working to correct the problem."

The consent decree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and approval by the federal court.

-- John Magsam

Kuria Therapeutics'

plan backed by FDA

A division of the Federal Drug Administration has given Kuria Therapeutics of Little Rock permission to move forward in developing a topical solution to treat patients with eye disease, including cataracts.

The pharmaceutical company was given approval by the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) interaction program with the FDA, Kuria announced Friday.

The company can move ahead with nonclinical studies and received feedback from the FDA on the design of clinical trials.

"We are delighted by the positive, constructive, and practical feedback provided by the FDA during this pre-IND interaction," said Dr. Keith Ward, president and chief executive officer of Kuria. "We look forward to continued partnership with FDA on our future development program."

-- Andrew Moreau

State index gains

6.92 to open week

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 749.89, up 6.92.

"Stocks closed higher on Monday as bank shares rebounded from big losses in the past week as the group was forced to shore up their deposit bases in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.