NL Rookie of the Year Future Odds: Mets Have Three Players Among the Favorites

Major League Baseball opening day is just over a week away, and It's time to place your futures bets for National League Rookie of the Year!

There has already been a lot of buzz around some of these top prospects in spring training. A few will have starting jobs from day one, while others will be hard to keep down. The NL seems especially stacked with promising talent, but talent and performance at the big-league level are often two very different things. So, who's going to have the opportunity and the poise to take home the award in 2023?

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook:

National League Rookie of the Year Odds

Corbin Carroll (ARI) +400

Jordan Walker (STL) +400

Miguel Vargas (LAD) +700

Kodai Senga (NYM) +800

Ezequiel Tovar (COL) +900

Francisco Álvarez (NYM) +1200

Brett Baty (NYM) +1200

Elly De La Cruz (CIN) +1500

Spencer Steer (CIN) +1800

Garrett Mitchell (MIL) +2000

Andrew Painter (PHI) +2000

Sal Frelick (MIL) +2500

Matt Mervis (CHC) +2500

Michael Busch (LAD) +3000

Matthew Liberatore (STL) +4000

Bobby Miller (LAD) +4000

Kyle Harrison (SF) +4000

Ryan Pepiot (LAD) +5000

Sixto Sanchez (MIA) +5000

Ronny Mauricio (NYM) +5000

Zac Veen (COL) +5000

Jared Craig Shuster (ATL) +5000

Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) +5000

Eury Perez ((MIA) +5000

Mets rookie pitcher Kodai Senga has looked good in spring training. Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports

Corbin Carroll and Jordan Walker lead the field with +400 odds.

Carroll is certain to have an outfield spot on opening day, as the Diamondbacks just signed their top prospect to an eight-year, $111 million contract last weekend. Carroll is a unique talent whose sprint speed clocked as the fastest in the MLB last season, but he still shows impressive power. Carroll got called up to the bigs on August 30 of 2022, and across his 104 at-bats, he hit .260 with two homers, 14 RBI and two stolen bases.

Walker has been all the talk of spring training, as he's slashing .378/.391/.667 with three home runs and nine RBIs. The only issue with Walker is whether or not he will crack the opening day roster. It's crowded in St. Louis with Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neil and Dylan Carlson also competing for OF/DH spots. Nonetheless, there's no doubt Walker will make it up eventually -- the only question is when and will it be enough time to make his mark?

Miguel Vargas (+700) is expected to handle everyday second base duties for the Dodgers, and he's hit three doubles and a home run after only resuming swinging a bat 11 days ago due to a hairline fracture in his right pinky finger.

Kodai Senga (+800) was a stud in Japan, and the Mets are hoping that translates to MLB. He looks as advertised so far, striking out five across three innings in his last outing. Senga is 30 years old, and he's dealt with tendonitis already this spring, but on the plus side: He's got a "ghostfork" pitch. That sounds fun to bet on, right?

Ezequiel Tovar (+900) will be the starting shortstop for the Rockies on opening day. He'll get playing time, and he'll get it in the very hitter-friendly home ballpark of Coor Field.

Francisco Alvarez (+1200) and Brett Baty (+1200) are both good values. Alvarez's bat could earn him a spot, and Baty has impressed defensively during spring training. He could end up in the bigs with the Mets sooner rather than later.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.