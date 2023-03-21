NWA outdoors: Opportunities abound to walk on the wild — or city — side





Walk explores Fayetteville trails

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invites all walkers a walk on Wednesday in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Fayetteville. There is a short drive to the start point on Cato Springs Trail where participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Hobbs hosts astronomy night

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free astronomy night at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the visitor center. A lecture on photographing the night sky will open the program with viewing starting at 8:30 p.m.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will bring high-quality telescopes for viewing Venus, Mars, Uranus and other celestial objects. Guests age 8 and above are welcome. They should bring a red-light flashlight or cover the lens with a red balloon. A lawn chair and binoculars are recommended. For details call the park at (479) 789-5000.

Hike explores Wedington area

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Monday along the Lake Wedington Trail to The Bluffs. This is an out and back hike of 6.6 miles. Instead of hiking the Twin Mountain trail, the route will go the opposite direction on a bike trail.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Houchin tops Elite field

Jace Houchin won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held at Beaver Lake on March 11 with a tournament limit of five bass totaling 17.04 pounds. He also had big bass at 6.59 pounds.

Tim Clark was second with five bass at 16.83 pounds. His catch was anchored by second-place big bass at 4.97 pounds. Kevin Kester placed third with five bass at 16.47 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth Jared Gobel, 15.69; fifth, Ryan Gunter, 15.34; sixth, Mason Nall, 14.88; seventh, David Louks, 14.75; eighth, Jesse Cruz, 14.67; ninth, Adam Taylor, 14.47, 10th, Hunter Hanby, 14.43.

Bass event benefits youth

Young Life benefit bass tournament is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. out of Prairie Creek park. Entry fee is $50 per boat with an optional $10 big bass fee. First prize is $1,000. Profits benefit Young Life programs for youth. Call James Whittle, (479) 466-4659 for more information.

Park calls all volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host an all-volunteer retreat at 9 a.m. April 8. Prospective volunteers can learn about volunteer opportunities at the park, meet the staff and other volunteers. The park's new volunteer manual will be available for review.

Register for the event by contacting Avery Blair, volunteer coordinator, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

Century mark for parks

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Arkansas State Parks with a variety of activities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

Trail maintenance will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with lunch served to volunteers. The Birds and Breakfast program will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with free breakfast items provided. Exhibits and craft making for children will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music about nature performed by Jan and George Syrigos will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. A history of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Arkansas State Parks will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Trail maintenance volunteers should register with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

Pull plants at Lake Atalanta

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold an event to remove invasive plants from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers. Work will take place between Clark Pavilion and Railyard bike park.

To volunteer contact the alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750 8007.

Float the whole Buffalo

A free program, "Float the Whole Buffalo River" is set for 2 p.m. April 22 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors writer at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about his trip floating 132 miles from Ponca to the Whiter River.



