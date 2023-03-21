PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Taylor, Bowlin turn in dominant pitching performances

Jake Taylor has made quite an impression in a short time for the Rogers baseball team.

Taylor pitched a complete-game shutout during an 8-0 victory over Fayetteville to complete a two-game series over the Bulldogs on their home field. The freshman left-hander finished with a four-hitter while posting his third consecutive shutout.

For his effort, Taylor is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Emory Bowlin of Pea Ridge is the NWADG girls Player of the Week.

Taylor (2-0) had a no-hitter going through 52/3 innings against the Bulldogs. He has not allowed a run through 17.2 innings against traditionally strong baseball programs from Bentonville, Springdale Har-Ber and Fayetteville.

"Jake was really good [last] Tuesday," Rogers Coach Matt Melson said. "He attacked hitters and continually got ahead in counts. He is a competitor and very composed on the mound. He was able to mix a change-up and curveball along with his fastball and throw each pitch for strikes which allowed him to be so effective."

Taylor allowed consecutive singles to Landon Holzhauer and Jaison DeLamar with two out in the sixth and again to Zach Adams and Charlie Graves to start the bottom of the seventh for Fayetteville's only threats. He induced a grounder to end the sixth inning, then picked off a runner and struck out two in the seventh to preserve the shutout.

Bowlin pitched a perfect game with 12 strikeouts during a 10-0 victory in five innings over Lincoln. It was the second perfect game for Bowlin, who struck out all 21 batters the previous week in a win over Rogers Heritage.

"Emory is a hard-working, humble kid who always put the team before herself," Pea Ridge Coach Josh Reynolds said. "She goes out every day and competes hard and does her best to make us successful."