Prosecutor determines Fort Smith man was justified in killing intruder

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue said he will not file charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in the 800 block of North 18th Street in Fort Smith last month.

Homeowner Avelino Jimenez, 58, contacted the Police Department on Feb. 3 about having shot a man armed with a knife who had broken into his home.

Officers arrived and found the body of Jacob Webb, 29, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Shue said in a letter to Police Chief Danny Baker that his office has reviewed the investigative reports surrounding the shooting and his opinion is that Jimenez was justified under Arkansas laws.

"Considering the totality of the circumstances, Avelino Jimenez had a reasonable belief that Jacob Webb had committed the offenses of residential burglary, terroristic threatening in the first degree and aggravated assault, that he was actively committing the offense of attempted murder in the first degree and that he was presently armed and dangerous," Shue said.

"Mr. Jimenez was in imminent danger and was required to make a split-second decision to exercise deadly force."