Punk rock band The Offspring brings 'Let The Bad Times Roll Tour' Aug. 12 to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:32 a.m.
The Offspring (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Laura Harvey)

Southern California punk rock band The Offspring, on its 24-city 2023 “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour,” performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

“Special guests” are Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

Tickets — $29.50-$125 (plus service charges, with a six-ticket-per-household limit) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Presenter is radio station KDJE-FM, 100.3, “The Edge.”

The tour, in support of the band’s 10th and latest studio album, “Let The Bad Times Roll,” kicks off on Aug. 1 at White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Wash., and wraps up at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass., on Sept. 3.

