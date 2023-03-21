Punk rock band The Offspring brings 'Let The Bad Times Roll Tour' Aug. 12 to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Southern California punk rock band The Offspring, on its 24-city 2023 “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour,” performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

“Special guests” are Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

Tickets — $29.50-$125 (plus service charges, with a six-ticket-per-household limit) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Presenter is radio station KDJE-FM, 100.3, “The Edge.”

The tour, in support of the band’s 10th and latest studio album, “Let The Bad Times Roll,” kicks off on Aug. 1 at White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Wash., and wraps up at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass., on Sept. 3.