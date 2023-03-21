Search continues at Beaver Lake for missing father, son

ROGERS -- First responders continued efforts Monday to find the father and son who disappeared last week while kayaking on Beaver Lake.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office, said the crews will be back on the lake today if Monday's efforts were unsuccessful in finding the two men.

Chuck Morris, 47, and his son Charley Morris, 20, both of Kansas City, Mo., were reported missing about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Jenkins.

A family member told officials that the men had gone kayaking in the Lost Bridge area about 11 a.m. Thursday and were expected to return by 2 p.m. that day, Jenkins said.

Sheriff's office deputies began searching Beaver Lake in the Lost Bridge area Thursday afternoon.

One of the kayaks was found Thursday and the second one, along with a life jacket, was found in Friday's search, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said no other items belonging to the men had been found in the last three days of the search.

Jenkins said the cold and windy weather made the search difficult.

Chuck Morris is a percussionist for the band Lotus, described as an instrumental electronic jam band on the group's Wikipedia page.

In a post on its Facebook page Saturday, the band stated: "We have no new information at the moment. A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe drive to provide financial support to Chuck's immediate family." That GoFundMe page had raised $59,570 in donations as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Jenkins said the search will continue today, but they may have to discuss continuing the search, with rain expected in the next few days.



