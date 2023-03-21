Super Quiz: Air

1. It is also known as a dirigible.
2. Slang for a silly, rather unintelligent person.
3. In the auto industry, these are designated as supplemental restraint systems (SRS).
4. Western Allies set up one of these for West Berlin in 1948.
5. A European multinational commercial aircraft manufacturer.
6. An artist's device for spraying paint by means of compressed air.
7. A large terrier of a rough-coated black and tan breed.
8. In a movie, Dave says: "All right, Hal. I'll go in through the emergency --------."
9. A curved part on an aircraft's wing that helps it to rise in the air.
ANSWERS:
1. Airship
2. Airhead
3. Airbags
4. Airlift
5. Airbus
6. Airbrush
7. Airedale
8. Airlock
9. Airfoil