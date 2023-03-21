Super Quiz: Air

1. It is also known as a dirigible.

2. Slang for a silly, rather unintelligent person.

3. In the auto industry, these are designated as supplemental restraint systems (SRS).

4. Western Allies set up one of these for West Berlin in 1948.

5. A European multinational commercial aircraft manufacturer.

6. An artist's device for spraying paint by means of compressed air.

7. A large terrier of a rough-coated black and tan breed.

8. In a movie, Dave says: "All right, Hal. I'll go in through the emergency --------."

9. A curved part on an aircraft's wing that helps it to rise in the air.

ANSWERS:

1. Airship

2. Airhead

3. Airbags

4. Airlift

5. Airbus

6. Airbrush

7. Airedale

8. Airlock

9. Airfoil