2 men killed in head-on vehicle crash

Two men were killed in a head-on collision on Arkansas 7 in Yell County on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kevin Fox, 46, of Dardanelle and Michael Glasscock, 47, of Centerville were fatally injured in the wreck, which happened around 4:04 p.m. Monday south of Dardanelle, the report says.

A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Glasscock crossed into the opposite lane and struck the 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Fox, causing Fox's vehicle to overturn into a roadside ditch, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.