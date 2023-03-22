Arkansas lawmaker files bill to establish broadband advisory council

A bill filed this week by state Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, aims to create a broadband advisory council to aid state officials in expanding access to high-speed internet.

Senate Bill 449 would establish a 16-member panel intended to provide input to the state broadband manager and the secretary of the Department of Commerce on implementation of the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

During an interview Tuesday, English said the council would resemble broadband advisory panels established in other states. She hoped the group -- which under the bill would represent interests from Arkansas' banking to health care sectors -- would provide state officials with feedback from various stakeholders.

The federal program, established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will spread $42.45 billion across the U.S. and its territories to expand broadband access. Each state, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico will receive at least $100 million and other U.S. territories will receive at least $25 million. Federal officials will distribute remaining funds using a formula that considers the number of unserved and high-cost locations, according to a federal website.

English's bill would task the panel with researching several topics related to broadband accessibility including the "needs, barriers, issues, and goals for broadband access." The panel would have to explore the needs and uses of broadband for education, health care, agriculture, energy, industries, businesses, libraries, governmental operations, public safety and other key economic sectors in Arkansas.

English said she expected one of the priorities for the panel if the bill is approved will be studying ways to bolster digital literacy. She noted that improving digital literacy would help strengthen the state's workforce and aligns with the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' expansive education bill that lawmakers passed and Sanders signed earlier this month.

Under English's bill, the advisory panel would have to research broadband availability and accessibility for unserved and underserved populations. The council's responsibilities also would include reviewing the continued adequacy and appropriateness of existing statutory broadband goals and accessing opportunities to coordinate with federal, state and local agencies.

Along with performing research, the panel would have to conduct a study on the existence of geographic gaps in Arkansas for wireless technology and the use of mobile wireless technology to augment efforts in broadband deployment and adoption. The council would have to submit a report on the study to the secretary of the Department of Commerce, the speaker of the Arkansas House and the president pro tempore of the state Senate within six months of the study's commencement.

Under the bill, the council also would advise the state broadband manager. The panel could review broadband grant decisions before submission to the state Legislative Council or the Joint Budget Committee to ensure "transparency, accountability, and geographic diversity in the broadband grants." The panel also could provide guidance on policy and intergovernmental relations and other public relations matters.

[DOCUMENT: Read Senate Bill 449 » arkansasonline.com/322sb449/]





The council would have to file a report each year on or before Dec. 1 with the governor, speaker of the House and president pro tempore of the Senate detailing its activities, findings and recommendations.

As of Tuesday, English said she had not discussed the bill with Sanders' office. Jim Hudson, chief of staff at the state Department of Commerce, said Tuesday that his agency was still reviewing the bill.

The council would include 12 members appointed by the governor with advice from the secretary of commerce and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

These members would include a representative from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Arkansas Counties, the Arkansas Municipal League, Heartland Forward, "the banking community in the state," "the health care industry in the state," a member of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators who has broadband experience, a member who is a representative of the Arkansas State Library who has broadband experience, two private citizens of Arkansas and either a law enforcement or emergency management official.

The panel also would include the state's chief workforce officer, the director of the Division of Higher Education, the commissioner of elementary and secondary education of the Department of Education, and the director of the Division of Workforce Services. These officials could allow a designee to stand in for them on the committee.

All members would serve five-year terms. The bill bars a person who is or has a spouse who is a representative or employee of an internet service provider from serving on the panel. A person who has a financial interest in an internet service provider or has a spouse who has a financial interest in an internet service provider also could not serve on the panel.

The secretary of the Department of Commerce would be responsible for calling the first meeting of the council within 30 days of sine die adjournment of the 2023 regular session. Under the bill, the secretary would serve as the chair for the first meeting during which members would elect a chair or co-chairs and other officers as needed.

The bill includes an emergency clause that would allow it to go into effect as soon as it becomes law. The council would expire Dec. 31, 2028, under the bill.