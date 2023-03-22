Sections
Country singer Dwight Yoakam sets June 24 concert in El Dorado's First Financial Music Hall

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:02 a.m.
Dwight Yoakam (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Grammy-winning country singer Dwight Yoakam will perform at 8 p.m. June 24 in the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., in El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets, $44-$129, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call (870) 444-3007 or visit eldomad.com.

Yoakam, who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has 12 gold albums, nine of which are platinum or multi-platinum albums and five of which topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart; another 14 albums have landed in the Top 10. 

Yoakam has also appeared as an actor in more than 40 feature films, including “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room” and, most recently, in Clint Eastwood's “Cry Macho.”

