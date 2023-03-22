Forecasters: Chance of severe weather for much of state on Friday

Arkansans could see damaging winds, hail or tornadoes as severe storms are forecast to enter the state on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

“A strong storm system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall as early as Thursday across northern and central portions of the state. The system is then expected to move through the region on Friday,” a briefing from the weather service said on Wednesday.

On Friday the storms are predicted to produce hail that could be as big as a quarter, winds up to 60 mph and a low potential for tornadoes, a tweet from the weather office in North Little Rock said Wednesday.

The southeastern parts of the state have the greatest chance of seeing severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening, the tweet said. The area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

The National Weather Service defines an enhanced risk as several severe storms could that produce very large hail, damaging winds or a tornado, another tweet from the weather service said.

Erik Green, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said strong storms could move into the northwestern half of Arkansas before noon on Friday.

“And Little Rock, and much of central Arkansas is right on that gradient of developing and maturing storms,” Green said Wednesday, “But we could see storms in the area in the early afternoon on Friday."

Storms in the central part of the state could still produce all severe weather hazards, Green said.

Much of the state, including the metro area, is under slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk means that severe thunderstorms are expected to be few or isolated, according to the weather service.

Rainfall is still expected on Thursday, Green said.

Between Thursday and Friday, Little Rock is forecasted to get another 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall, the briefing said.

Green said Arkansans should be careful driving as the soil is already so saturated that flash flooding is a possibility.

“Flooding kills, sometimes people will drive over covered roads but you can’t be sure the road is still there,” Green said.