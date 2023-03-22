



Happy birthday (Mar. 22): Welcome to your year of youth. It will be as though you are reverse-aging in the months to come. Your energy will increase, and your views will become more hopeful and forward-thinking.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll reach one checkpoint and be up, the next you'll be down. These measurements are a matter of tradition, though less important than you might imagine. What matters is not how you're counted on arrival but that you arrive at all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Each family is its own country with customs and language foreign to outsiders. You will interact with those from another family. Tread lightly, as it's easy to cross boundaries you don't realize exist.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because you are so open and approachable, where you go is very important. If you're in a place where like minds and upbeat people are, you'll probably get more out of the interactions you're bound to have.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Self-care is different for everyone. For some, silence is self-care, and for others a long conversation is self-care. Exposure to a variety of experiences will teach you what nurtures you. It's not always what you expect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's not one style of being that's better than another, though there are styles more or less suited to the moment. What suits you best today will be poetic and organized aesthetically rather than logically.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't expect the breakthrough to come to those who are ready for it. Luck goes by its own rules. Often, opportunity arrives at the same time as problems, challenges and setbacks. Good fortune has many faces.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your mood turns social just in time to make some key connections. You're like a hitchhiker in that you'll get where you're going because other people going the same direction could use a little company.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are those who would be more comfortable if you were to stick with the way it has always been done, but you're not living for them. Get on your own side. Do it your way. Experimentation is necessary and fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your attraction to the exotic leads you to new people and realms. You will come bearing gifts, and you will not stay too long in one place. When the mystique has worn off, you will move along.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You get the feeling that it's all going to be different just as soon as you get to the other side of this barrier, which could break open at any moment. This belief is the key to your persistence. Keep going.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Loved ones will tell you exactly what they want, though not in words. So it's mighty convenient that you're paying close attention today and are even more sensitive than usual to the subtleties of interaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Relationships will be like a rubber band. When pulled a distance away from the other person, energy will build in the bond. At a certain point, this will cause you to come quickly and forcefully back together.

BLOSSOMS OF ARIES: Aries season opens like a blossom, always toward the sun. The optimism comes naturally as we lean into warmth and light. Tomorrow brings a new era for Pluto, who will cast off the tail of the sea goat to bring refreshment to the gods, as is the custom of water bearers. The Aquarian journey of Pluto represents a philosophical shift toward humanitarianism that will last through the spring.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The plot is unknown and the anticipation is enormous for the third installment of “Legally Blonde.” What is known is Reese Witherspoon is a producer and star, along with Jennifer Coolidge, and Mindy Kaling is a writer on the much-anticipated sequel. Witherspoon has the feisty intensity of a natal sun, moon and Mars in Aries. Mercury and Saturn are in artistic Pisces.



