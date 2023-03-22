Jury deadlocked in excessive force suit

A jury deadlocked Tuesday trying to decide whether a Shannon Hills police officer used excessive force when he shot a Shannon Hills man while responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2017.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated most of the day Tuesday following more than three days of testimony in a civil action brought by Johnny "Trey" Banks, 45, against Shannon Hills police officer Shelby Hawkins.

According to a complaint filed by Banks, police were called to the home he shared with his wife, Vanessa, after the two got into a heated argument regarding an anonymous letter accusing Trey Banks of infidelity. The complaint said that Mrs. Banks called police during the argument in hopes of having an officer present while she packed her bags and left the residence.

Banks alleged in his complaint that Hawkins was dispatched to the scene and shot Banks without warning when he opened the door in response to Hawkins' "kicking the Banks' door." Both Bankses told police later that Hawkins did not announce himself and that he issued no warning but that he fired one shot the moment Trey Banks opened the door.

In a statement given five days after the shooting, according to a Shannon Hills police report, Hawkins said he knocked three times on the door to the Bankses' residence, announcing himself each time, then decided to force entry into the home because he said he heard a woman screaming and a man yelling at her.

Hawkins said in the report that as soon as the door opened, he saw a silhouette of a man and was then struck in the head with an object and nearly passed out. At that point, Hawkins said, he fired at the silhouette one time.

Banks said he suffered numerous injuries, including to his left femoral artery and left femoral vein, hypo-tension due to blood loss, a partially collapsed lung, scarring on both legs and blood clots. Banks named Hawkins and the city of Shannon Hills in the lawsuit. He contended that Hawkins employed excessive force and that the city had exercised negligent hiring practices and had failed to properly train and equip Hawkins, that Hawkins had acted with malice and reckless indifference and that his actions deprived Banks of his constitutional right to equal justice.

The jury retired on Monday to deliberate and returned Tuesday to deliberate most of the day before announcing just after 4 p.m. it could not reach a verdict.

After thanking the jury and releasing them, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney -- who filled in Tuesday for U.S. District Judge Brian Miller -- heard a motion from Hawkins' attorneys to grant the officer qualified immunity, arguing that in order to find that Hawkins had violated "clearly established law," there would have to be a case decided that was "factually on point with the facts of this case." Hawkins' attorneys argued no case law exists that would meet that standard but said existing case law supports protection for Hawkins under qualified immunity.

"I could anticipate that that motion would be made but I'm here to tell you I'm not going to make that decision," Kearney said. "You should write that in a motion and Judge Miller will answer that."

Banks was represented during the trial by Austin Porter Jr. and Terrence Cain of Little Rock, and Joyce Carr of Houston, Texas. Hawkins was represented by Jenna Adams and Sara Monaghan with the Arkansas Municipal League.