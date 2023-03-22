Scratching my head

According to Maumelle City Council member Chad Gardner in the Tuesday article regarding dog bans, the goal of House Bill 1519 "is to treat all breeds equally." I assume that the sponsor of the bill and those voting for it agree. I'm left scratching my head again.

So according to our Legislature, all dogs should be treated equally, but our librarians should be viewed with a suspicious eye or a sideways glance. And students in poor, rural school districts without the parental guidance, knowledge, or support (not to mention the means of transportation) regarding school choice are just out of luck. Amazingly, this bill was only narrowly defeated.

Using our Legislature's logic, it makes perfect sense to prioritize their self-proclaimed transgender bathroom issue, and the building of a monument on Capitol grounds memorializing unborn children (how does this help anyone regardless of ideology?).

Are there simply no middle-of-the-road Republican legislators with common sense anymore? If so, will you please speak up?

DAVID H. MOSLEY

Camden

Panel's responsibility

I was very happy to see that Summit Utilities has had a class-action lawsuit filed against it for the unreasonable gas bills we have all seen recently. It is well-deserved. However, I want to point out that Summit has had a silent partner since its acquisition of CenterPoint's Arkansas operations.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission is responsible for regulating utility companies in our state and has considerable power to approve acquisitions and to control rates. According to its website, it is committed to ensuring that "rates are just and reasonable" for the public. I think the commission has completely failed to fulfill that commitment because it:

Permitted the acquisition by a small, privately owned utility company with a very thin resume;

Apparently did not do enough due diligence to recognize--or care--that Summit was not capable of handling the acquisition (multiple billing, customer service problems) and that the cost of delivering gas to Arkansas residents would be considerably higher than with CenterPoint;

Allowed immediate--and very quiet--rate hikes when Summit took over in January 2022, with no apparent reason;

Allowed a significant rate hike in November 2022, despite raw gas prices falling dramatically since mid-August 2022; and

Has apparently taken no action to reduce Summit's rates.

The bottom line: Arkansas residents are paying a lot more for their natural gas than they did when CenterPoint was the distributor, and a considerable portion of the increase has nothing to do with the price of raw gas. The Public Service Commission owns that fact.

Isn't it ironic then that Attorney General Tim Griffin has asked the commission to "investigate" Summit's billing issues? How do you think that will go?

BILL BRUTON

Little Rock

Used as symbol of sin

To the person who published the following comment in the "personal opinions" section of the classifieds: "God's rainbow is not the promise of child homosexuality, leave it alone." Amen to that opinion! God's creation should never be used as a symbol of sin. He says it is an abomination.

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

Dilbert was silenced

So the author of Dilbert makes a statement of dislike for Blacks. He is cut and silenced and, to add to insult, is replaced by a Black comic called Curtis.

You and other news outlets need to look at yourselves. For you no one is allowed to think or say anything you don't like. This is not how a newspaper should run!

WILLIAM BURKEPILE

Greenbrier

An attack on the poor

I believe Sarah Sanders' new legislation on Medicaid and HUD housing is a clearly unconstitutional attack on the rights of poor, sick and elderly Arkansas residents. She should be aware that depriving people of their needs fits very well with governments that exist in Russia and China. The rich get richer off the work poor people do.

She is an example of a person who should have never been elected as a governor because of her disregard for the rights of the people of Arkansas who have made this state great through their blood, sweat and tears and are now being disenfranchised in her attempt to get headlines.

KATHRYN ROYCE

Fayetteville