Little Rock's Weekend Theater stages 'Venus in Fur'

The Weekend Theater, 11001 W. Seventh St. at Chester Street, Little Rock, stages “Venus in Fur” by David Ives, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 30-April 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 2.

Thomas (Lawrence Blake), a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale “Venus in Fur.” Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress — oddly enough, named Vanda (Shaina Tippitt).

As they work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win.

The show has adult content and themes and the theater does not consider it suitable for younger audiences. Understudies Stephen Jones and Jordan Nicole will take the stage for the March 31 performance.

Tickets are $20, $18 for senior citizens and students. Visit CentralArkansasTickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-3761 or visit WeekendTheater.org.