Man, 43, charged

with biting trooper

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he bit a state trooper who tried to arrest him for driving drunk Monday night and that he had drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

A state trooper investigating a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road in Little Rock around 9:30 p.m. stopped a vehicle driven by Maurice Williams, 43, because Williams was driving on the shoulder to get around the crash, according to an arrest report.

Williams had alcohol on his breath, the trooper reported, leading him to ask Williams to get out, but Williams tried to drive away. The trooper reached into the vehicle and was able to put the vehicle in park and pull out the keys, the report says.

The trooper tried to get Williams out of the vehicle, but Williams kept trying to dig under the seat before getting out, the report says. Firefighters nearby helped the trooper get Williams to the ground, where he bit the state trooper's thigh, the report says.

The trooper used his Taser in an attempt to stun Williams, but it had no effect, the report says. Eventually the firefighters helped place Williams in cuffs, the report says.

A search of the vehicle located marijuana, containers of THC wax, cocaine and a loaded gun.

Williams faces five felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons, second-degree battery, resisting arrest and cocaine possession -- as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, improper passing, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having liability insurance, driving while intoxicated and drug possession.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed.

2 women accused

of beating female

Little Rock police on Monday arrested two women who they say beat and robbed another woman that evening.

The victim told police that Alexis Scott, 28, and Sharonda Brooks, 26, both of Little Rock, met her near 5801 Dreher Lane on Monday to buy some clothing, but that the two beat her, stole about $120 worth of clothes and prevented her from running away, according to an arrest report.

Police saw that the victim's face was bruised, she had bumps on her head from blows, her clothes were ripped and her legs were scraped.

Scott and Brooks were arrested around 6:30 p.m. on felony charges of robbery and first-degree false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor theft of property count. Brooks faces an additional misdemeanor charge of drug possession because police reported finding marijuana in her purse.

Brooks was being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $20,000 bond Tuesday night, according to the online inmate roster. Scott did not appear on the roster.

LR police say man

had drugs, 2 guns

Little Rock police arrested a man early Monday who they say had drugs and two pistols -- one of which was stolen -- in his vehicle.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Alphonso Utsey, 47, of Little Rock around 1:34 a.m. near South University Avenue and Forbing Road because the license plate on his vehicle belonged to a different vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Utsey had a search waiver on file, and police found a bag that contained Utsey's driver's license and two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen in the city, the report says. They also found marijuana and a digital scale in the vehicle, the report says.

Utsey faces two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony charge of theft by receiving and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and displaying fictitious tags.