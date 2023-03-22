Median home resale price declines 0.2%

The median sales price of a previously owned U.S. home slid in February for the first time since 2012, offering some relief for buyers still facing high borrowing costs.

The national median price slipped 0.2% in February from a year earlier to $363,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. The decrease was fueled by a 0.7% drop in the cost of single-family homes and coincided with a bigger-than-expected jump in sales during the month.

The retreat "is the strongest green shoot in an otherwise dismal housing market," Robert Frick, corporate economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a note. Frick added that "prices need to drop more, and across more markets, before a general revival can occur."

The data Tuesday showed median selling prices decreased from a year earlier in the West and Northeast -- the most expensive regions in the nation. Prices in the Midwest and South posted gains.

Overall, contract closings on existing homes jumped by the most since mid-2020, reaching an annualized pace of 4.58 million and ending a record yearlong slide. Despite the pickup, residential real estate remains constrained by the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening campaign that sent mortgage rates soaring last year and sidelined many prospective buyers.

The average 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage decreased to 6.6% last week, compared with 6.73% the previous week. The rate was 4.16% a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

On home sales, the median selling price in the West dropped 5.6% from February 2022, the biggest annual decline since late 2011. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors association, said the drop likely helped fuel a pickup in the region's sales. Median prices in the Northeast decreased 4.5%, also the most in more than a decade.

While lower list prices are expected to bring more potential buyers off the sidelines, high borrowing costs are putting the squeeze on affordability, and a lack of homes for sale is expected to limit how far prices will fall.

Data earlier this month also suggested home prices have peaked. A Redfin report showed prices also hit a turning point last month, dropping from a year ago for the first time since 2012.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes, meanwhile, surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates. The nation's median price also edged lower, its first annual drop since 2012.

Existing home sales jumped 14.5% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, according to the Realtors association. That's the strongest sales pace since September and it's higher than the 4.2 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

The surge in sales -- the biggest on records going back to 1999 -- ended a 12-month slide that knocked the nation's housing market into its deepest slump in nearly a decade and left sales in January at the slowest pace in more than a dozen years.

Still, sales sank 22.6% last month from February last year, a sign many would-be homebuyers remain priced out of the market following years of price increases and mortgage rates sharply higher than a year ago.

The average long-term rate on a 30-year mortgage reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall. Rates eased in December and January, and slipped to just above 6% in early February.

"Conscious of changing mortgage rates, homebuyers are taking advantage of any rate declines," Yun said. "Moreover, we're seeing stronger sales gains in areas where home prices are decreasing and the local economies are adding jobs."

Information for this article was contributed to Prashant Gopal of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and Alex Veiga of The Associated Press.