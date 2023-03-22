Two-time Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks will be the principal speaker at Harvard's commencement in May, the university announced Tuesday. Hanks, 66, has appeared in almost 100 films and television shows. Nominated for an Oscar six times, he won best actor for "Philadelphia" in 1993 and "Forrest Gump" the following year. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow called Hanks "a true master of his craft." "In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition," Bacow said. "He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined." A comedic actor early in his career, Hanks transitioned to dramatic roles, from his breakout performance in the comedy "Big" to the dramas "Saving Private Ryan," "Apollo 13" and "Captain Phillips." He voiced the character Woody in the "Toy Story" animated films and several characters in "The Polar Express." He also produced several projects exploring U.S. history, including "Band of Brothers," "The Pacific" and "John Adams." Hanks is also known for philanthropic work and advocacy, raising support for the national World War II Memorial in Washington and serving as campaign chair for Hidden Heroes, increasing awareness around issues faced by caregivers who work with veterans. Following his performance in "Philadelphia," Hanks became an advocate for AIDS awareness and a supporter of The Foundation for AIDS Research and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. His other accolades include the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center Honor. President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is suing the singer for at least $40 million over a well-known recording she provided him before he became famous. Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, whose breathy "Bad Bunny, baby" was included in two of his songs, claims in a lawsuit filed this month in a Puerto Rico court that her "distinguishable voice" and the phrase she came up with are being used without her permission. The suit notes that the phrase was used in the song "Pa Ti," which has more than 355 million views on YouTube and more than 235 million reproductions on Spotify. It also was used in "Dos Mil 16," with the lawsuit citing songs, records, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio and social and musical platforms. "Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the 'Bad Bunny, baby.' This has caused, and currently causes ... De La Cruz [to] feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious," the lawsuit claims.