Tyson putting $70M

into Hope hatchery

A $70 million hatchery operation by Tyson Foods in Hope will employ a total of 60 people when it opens in 2024, the company said Tuesday.

The project, which improves on the company's existing hatchery in Hope, will be 131,000 square feet when it is completed in late 2024. The hatchery was first announced Monday and will serve the Springdale-based meat giant's Hope poultry production operation and its poultry operations in Nashville.

Tyson said Tuesday the expanded hatchery will also provide contract opportunities for up to 200 more poultry barns for current and prospective poultry farmers operating in a radius of 30 to 50 miles of the complex.

On Monday Tyson Foods said the project was another way the company has demonstrated its commitment to Arkansas. Tyson Foods said earlier this month it would close a poultry plant in Van Buren by May 12, that employs about 960 workers and a second plant in Virginia. At the time, the company said the current scale and inability to economically improve operations led to the decision to close those facilities.

Shares of Tyson Foods closed at $58.23, down 34 cents or less than 1% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $56.07 and as high as $99.54 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Buyers reconfiguring

I-630 Business Park

Little Rock U Storage of Conway is paying $3.5 million to purchase the Interstate-630 Business Park in Little Rock, according to an announcement Tuesday.

U Storage is buying the 89,209-square-foot mixed-use building, which offers retail, office and self-storage facilities, from I-630 Business Park, LLC. The business park was built in 1986 and is near the I-630 and I-430 interchange. The new owners plan to convert the facility to fully climate-controlled storage.

"This property has been a John Barrow Road staple for decades," said Nathan Monan, who represented the sellers on behalf of Colliers of Arkansas. "The new owner is experienced in mini-storage development, has a strong Arkansas portfolio and is well-positioned to keep this facility successful."

James Lacy of ReMax Elite represented the buyer.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index gains

8.17, ends at 758.06

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 758.06, up 8.17.

"U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday as regional banks jumped on calmer news regarding the bank sector as we wait for the Federal Reserve's comments early afternoon after their two-day meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.