No-limit friendship

Now that was a high-falutin meeting.

The leaders of Russia and Red China (not to be confused with the free China of Taiwan) were all smiles at their top-heavy diplomatic get-together this week. They couldn't say enough good about each other. And they couldn't say anything bad.

No, really. President Xi Jinping couldn't say the phrase "war in Ukraine." Although his people did use the word "crisis" when discussing Putin's War.

Beijing needs Moscow's oil. And Moscow needs Beijing's diplomatic support. And weapons. Don't forget the weapons.

The two nuclear powers and UN Security Council permanent members said Comrade Xi's trip to Moscow shores up ties between the two nations, both tired of Western attempts to shame them about their human rights abuses.

Speaking of which, an international arrest warrant was issued for Vladimir Putin a few days ago. Not that he considers it a risk to him personally. But the high-stakes visit by the Chinese ruler gave him some cover. The two countries said the trip was "an opportunity to deepen their no-limits friendship."

No limits. You know, a body can take that two ways.

We suppose there was some benefit that came out of the summit. By which we mean the Chinese summary of the meeting, in which Comrade Xi told Vlad the Impaler: "The majority of countries support easing tensions, advocate peace negotiations and oppose pouring oil on the fire. Historically, conflicts must finally be settled through dialogue and negotiations."

That will be heard as good news, and repeated often.

In Taipei.