North Little Rock comedian's play onstage Saturday at Robinson Center

“Kicking It on the Yard,” a stage play by Nate Williams 8 p.m. Saturday March 25 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock.

Williams, also a comedian, is a graduate of Arkansas Baptist College and owner of The Nut House comedy club in North Little Rock. His cast includes actress and producer Vivica A. Fox, Carl Anthony Payne (TV’s “Martin”), singer/songwriter Monica Davis, Jason Mitchell (“The Chi”), Big Jay Lewis (“Barbershop”), Pooch Hall (“The Game”), comedian J. Anthony Brown, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Dallas Cowboys player Reggie Swinton, comedian Earthquake and DC Young Fly.

Tickets are $36-$74; with a meet-and-greet package, $104. Visit ticketmaster.com.