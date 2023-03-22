Odom invites fans to practice

Barry Odom, the new head football coach at UNLV who was defensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas the previous three seasons, is inviting Razorback fans in Las Vegas for the NCAA Tournament to attend the Rebels' spring practice Thursday.

Arkansas plays Connecticut at 6:15 p.m. Central on Thursday -- 4:15 p.m. in Las Vegas, which is on Pacific time -- in the first West Region semifinal game and Odom tweeted he is opening UNLV's seventh spring practice to fans in town to support the Razorbacks.

Odom said the open practice will start at 9 a.m. Pacific time at the Rebels' football complex, which is 1.5 miles from T-Mobile Arena, where the NCAA Tournament basketball games are being played.



