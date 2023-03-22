FOOTBALL

Tide DB suspended

Suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week, authorities said. Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell's car, were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. Holmes County is located about 50 miles north of Panama City, Fla. According to the report, a deputy spotted Mitchell's black Dodge Challenger traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on a rural highway north of Bonifay, Fla., on Wednesday night and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The deputy reported that the Challenger accelerated to over 141 mph, and the deputy discontinued pursuit after several miles. The Challenger eventually pulled into a residential area and stopped. During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies recovered 8 ounces of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun, the arrest report said. Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban said Monday after the first practice of spring that Mitchell was suspended from the team. "Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," Saban said. "There's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You've got to be responsible for who you're with, who you're around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations that you put yourself in." Mitchell, from Alabaster, Ala., was a 5-star prospect rated the 34th-best player and No. 3 safety in the 247Composite rankings.

Cowboys sign free agents

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end Dante Fowler and running back Rico Dowdle while adding two outside free agents for depth in running back Ronald Jones and lineman Chuma Edoga. Fowler signed with Dallas last year. The 28-year-old finished with six sacks, his most since a career-high 11 1/2 with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The signing of Jones on Tuesday comes after the Cowboys released two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting move. Jones saw limited duty with Super Bowl champion Kansas City last season. The Cowboys put the $10.1 million franchise tag on Tony Pollard with the expectation the fifth-year player will be their lead back in 2023. Pollard broke his left leg in Dallas' divisional-round loss to San Francisco but is expected to be ready for the season.

BASEBALL

Pitch clock tweaks expected

Major League Baseball's new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes "significant" but also described them as "clarifications" based on input from players. The alterations are likely to be announced Wednesday, eight days before opening day. "They're important in my mind because they're responsive to things players said to us," he said before Tuesday night's World Baseball Classic championship game between the United States and Japan. Baseball's 11-man competition committee, established in the labor agreement last March, adopted the pitch clock and shift limits last September over the opposition of the four players on the panel. MLB set the pitch clock at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners. MLB also is limiting pickoff attempts and requiring two infielders to be on either side of second and all infielders to be within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Players have talked about the need to accommodate certain plays that delay a pitcher from getting on the mound, such as after backing up first base.