Other Days

100 years ago

Mar. 22, 1923

Officials of the State Highway Department, automobiles division, are preparing to circularize the automobile manufactories for information on new cars and new models as a preliminary to making up next year's license schedule. Several new cars have been put on the market this year, as well as several new models, which are not included in the existing schedules. When cars not listed are encountered, they are treated as individual cases and the owners are required to have them weighed and send in the weight and horsepower, the two bases of taxation, together with their applications. Among the new cars which have appeared since the present lists were made are the Durant and the Star. The four-door Ford sedan also is not on the present list but is being taxed at the same rate as the two-door sedan.

50 years ago

Mar. 22, 1973

The legislative Joint Budget Committee changed its mind about appropriations for state colleges and universities for the third time Wednesday and raised the higher education budget this time beyond the level recommended by the state Board of Higher Education. It adopted the level of funding proposed by the Board of Higher Education for all the institutions except the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Those two campuses were supplemented above the Board's recommendations.

25 years ago

Mar. 22, 1998

A raccoon climbing among high voltage lines left downtown North Little Rock and the Baring Cross area in the dark for about an hour Saturday night. The raccoon climbed across a switch connecting two substations that supply power to about 5,000 customers from the Arkansas River north to Interstate 40 and from Interstate 30 west to Burns Park, officials said. When the animal crossed the switch between the Westgate substations at Fourth Street and Pike Avenue about 9:15 p.m., it grounded 7,600 volts of electricity, throwing circuit breakers in each substation and killing the animal. Police officers near the area described seeing a bright flash of ice-blue light.

10 years ago

Mar. 22, 2013

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's public history program is working on an oral history of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel. The project, which is designed to commemorate the Arkansas Public Policy Panel's 50th year, involves interviews with founders, members and organizers. ... The Arkansas Public Policy Panel was started in 1963 by a group of women, particularly mothers with young children, as the Little Rock Panel of American Women. It was organized by Sara Murphy after the disbandment of the Women's Emergency Committee to Open Our Schools in the aftermath of the Central High desegregation crisis and subsequent closing of Little Rock's high schools. The Panel of American Women, which had about 30 members, provided a platform for openly discussing race, religion and ethnicity throughout the state.