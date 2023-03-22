Quilt society holds Sit ’n Sew

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met March 8 for their Sit 'n Sew at the First Christian Church's fellowship hall at Stuttgart with seven members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "There is no Quilter's Anonymous because no one wants to quit!" The February minutes and treasurer's reports were given. A letter from Arkansas Children's Hospital was read thanking the group for their donation of several bags of small pillows for the patients, according to a news release.

Members were asked to bring ideas to the next meeting on a possible Quilt Day Camp sometime this summer.

SHOW AND SHARE

A member asked advice from others on the arrangement of the rows of her originally designed quilt top. The different patterns of her quilt blocks were admired, and several suggestions were offered on the placement of the blocks.

A member showed a wreath of Prairie Point blocks.

A member had a vintage book of needlework patterns published in a Home Economics book.

After the business session, everyone had pizza and tea and talked of all the projects they wanted to accomplish outside when the weather warms up.

After lunch, participants all settled down to their projects. A member made several little girls' skirts for the Christmas Shoe Boxes. A member finished several bibs for Hope of the Delta. A member crocheted on a lap robe. A member also crocheted on her afghan entry for the Arts Festival. A member worked on her needlepoint basket of flowers. A member tried out the various suggestions she received from the members on her quilt design.

The next meeting will be April 12.

"Come join us," a spokesman said.