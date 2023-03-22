Rogers fire captain dies, remembered as dedicated firefighter, mentor and leader

ROGERS -- A Rogers firefighter was remembered for his service to the department and the community after his death Monday.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins described Capt. Shawn Treat as a dedicated firefighter, mentor and friend. The department is in mourning after Treat's death, Jenkins said.

"It's sad to lose someone so young who was thriving in his career," he said.

Jenkins described Treat as the Swiss Army knife of the department since he could always be trusted to handle some of the most difficult tasks.

Treat was a mentor to new firefighters, Jenkins said.

"He's going to be missed in a lot of different arenas," he said.

Jenkins said Treat was one of the first people to call him when he became chief 14 years ago.

Treat, 52, joined the Rogers Fire Department in 2000, 23 years ago to the day of his death, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

"During those 23 years Shawn made every attempt to make the department and the fire service of Northwest Arkansas better," the post states. "He promoted quickly, attaining the rank of Captain in 2004. As a veteran of the US Army, Shawn was a natural leader who drew other firefighters to him for counseling and coaching."

Treat was one of just six Rogers firefighters to receive specialized training with the Arkansas National Guard for helicopter-based water rescue, according to the post.

He could have started slowing down after 23 years on the job, but Treat continued to possess a passion and love for the occupation he made his life's calling, the post states.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Capt. Shawn Treat," Mayor Greg Hines said. "It takes immense courage and selflessness to risk one's life to protect others, and we owe a debt of gratitude to those who answer the call to serve their community. My prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his loved ones and the RFD family during this difficult time."

Rob Sampier said he was shocked and saddened by Treat's sudden death in a post on Facebook.

"Capt. Treat was one of the first guys that I worked along side when I was a rookie and learned so much from him," Sampier's post stated. "He was a mentor to all and loved what he did."

Sampier described Treat as a Rogers firefighter through and through and said he was always someone who could be counted on for help, advice and knowledge.

"We had some great talks and I will miss that most," Sampier said.

The Springdale Fire Department also sent condolences to Treat's family and the Rogers Fire Department through a Facebook post, saying Treat was an integral part of fire service in Northwest Arkansas. He instructed hundreds of firefighters throughout his career, the post states.

"Capt. Treat will certainly be missed, but his legacy will continue to mold the future of the Fire Service in Northwest Arkansas," the post states.