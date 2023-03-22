Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Rogers

Younoussa Soumah, 23, of 2304 S.W. Badger Lane No. 23 in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Soumah was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Esteban Sotelo Velazquez, 18, of 21634 War Eagle Blacktop Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and residential burglary. Velazquez was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Samuel Perez, 21, of 1165 E. Farmers Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with two counts of second-degree battery. Perez was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

Stephanie Lyons, 42, of 732 Callihan Loop in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lyons was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

James Lockard, 35, of 17551 Pleasure Heights in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lockard was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $14,350 bond.

Stephen Taylor, 20, of 118 Madison 7308 in Huntsville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated robbery. Taylor was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.