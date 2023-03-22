State highway bridge outside of Monticello closed for repairs

A bridge on Arkansas 83 north of Monticello is set to reopen Friday after a sudden closure announced by officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Monday.

The Monday news release said the bridge would be closed "for the next few days until work is complete" as crews with ARDOT performed repairs.

"They started working on it today and they expect to definitely have it open by Friday, but hopefully sooner than that," ARDOT deputy public information officer Ellen Coulter said Tuesday. "Our bridge supervisor for that area found [a broken cap in the sub-structure] and that's why they decided to close it."

Coulter added that the bridge is actually scheduled for replacement in the spring of 2024.

"Whenever our crews are out in that area they just go over and check on it and keep an eye on it," Coulter said. "Our bridge supervisor went out to check on it and sure enough found something that needed to be repaired. They're not too sure what the cause was for that broken cap, but they think maybe it was just a heavy load that drove over the bridge."

Staff with ARDOT said that just under 1,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, noting that this is considered "low frequency" compared to other bridges in the state.

"We know that it's eventually going to need to be replaced and it's just one of those bridges we kind of have to watch," Coulter said.

According to the press release, those traveling in the area can use Arkansas 138 and Arkansas 293 to detour until the bridge is open again.