Super Quiz: Fiction — Books

1. The last line of this novel is, "God bless us, everyone."

2. Which character's husbands include Charles Hamilton and Frank Kennedy?

3. Which Canadian province provides the setting for "Anne of Green Gables"?

4. This Lewis Carroll character vanishes, leaving only a smile.

5. What kind of animal is Napoleon in "Animal Farm"?

6. The central character of this novel is named Holly Golightly.

7. The title character of this novel is a gamekeeper named Oliver Mellors.

8. What is the name of the count in "The Count of Monte Cristo"?

ANSWERS

1. "A Christmas Carol"

2. Scarlett O'Hara

3. Prince Edward Island

4. Cheshire Cat

5. Pig

6. "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

7. "Lady Chatterley's Lover"

8. Edmond Dantes