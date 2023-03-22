VA scheduling appointments for claims clinic on Thursday

A virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans who need assistance with specific questions about their claims for VA benefits will be available from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

To reserve a time slot, veterans are asked to call (501) 370-3829 by the end of the day today.

During the coming virtual claims clinic, staff members of the Little Rock VA Regional Office will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and to provide assistance with filing new claims. This could include disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guaranties.

Veterans and their family members may also use the VA's online tool, "Visitor Reporting Engagement Application," or "VERA," to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. More information about VA benefits is available at http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or at (800) 827-1000.