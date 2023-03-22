Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Musselman, players preview Sweet 16 matchup against UConn

Today at 4:26 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman responds to questions from members of the media, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 during a press conference before the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship Sweet 16 Round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.......(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT