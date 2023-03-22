VIDEO: Musselman, players preview Sweet 16 matchup against UConn

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Musselman, players preview Sweet 16 matchup against UConnToday at 4:26 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman responds to questions from members of the media, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 during a press conference before the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship Sweet 16 Round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.......(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT