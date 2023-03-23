Alabama assistant named ASU coach

Arkansas State has put the finishing touches on the first major hire of the Jeff Purinton era as athletic director.

The Red Wolves announced Wednesday afternoon that Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson will take the helm of ASU's men's basketball program, replacing Mike Balado. Hodgson is the second Crimson Tide assistant to be named to a head coaching position in the Sun Belt Conference this offseason, joining Charlie Henry, who was announced at Georgia Southern eight days ago.

Hodgson, 36, followed Alabama Coach Nate Oats from Buffalo when Oats was hired ahead of the 2019-20 season -- a search process in which Purinton played a major role as the Crimson Tide's executive associate athletic director.

Hodgson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he interviewed for multiple head coaching opportunities in this cycle alone but pointed to his relationship with Purinton, cultivated during their overlapping tenures in Tuscaloosa, Ala., as one of the biggest things that ultimately sold him on the Red Wolves.

"It was a no-brainer," Hodgson said. "[Jeff] is one of the up-and-coming athletic directors and Arkansas State, to be honest with you, is extremely lucky to have him. So that's the kind of job I was looking for. It checked every single box for me, working for someone like him [Purinton], President Chuck Welch and [Chancellor] Todd Shields, who have the vision that they do. ... It's such a perfect, perfect situation."

Prior to his time with Oats at Buffalo and Alabama, Hodsgon spent time as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division III and junior college levels with Fredonia (N.Y.) State, Jamestown (N.Y.) Community College and Midland (Texas) College.

"We visited with a variety of outstanding coaches from multiple levels, but we ultimately identified Bryan as the perfect fit for our program and community," Purinton wrote, in part, in a news release. "He possesses well-rounded experience with a successful coaching and recruiting background.

"Bryan has also been very involved with all operational aspects of collegiate programs while working his way from a junior college coach to the highest level of Division I. ... He has a great vision for Arkansas State basketball and the blueprint to carry it out in order to elevate our program to new heights."

After helping Buffalo climb to as high as No. 14 in the Associated Press poll in the 2018-19 season, Hodgson has since honed his bona fides as an elite recruiter at Alabama.

He took the lead on signing 5-star combo guard Josh Primo during Oats' first complete recruiting cycle in 2020, bringing the Canadian to Tuscaloosa for one season before he moved on to the NBA. Primo was selected 12th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021 draft.

The following year, Hodgson led the recruiting process of big man Charles Bediako, a 6-11 4-star center who is a featured player on this season's Alabama team that has spent a majority of the season near the top of the AP rankings and was handed the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide, who will play San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Friday evening, are led by 5-star freshman Brandon Miller, another player for whom Hodgson was the lead recruiter. Miller, who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, was recognized as a first-team AP All-American last week and is expected to go as high as second overall in June's NBA Draft.

Hodgson acknowledges the "recruiter" label comes with what he's accomplished on the trail.

He said he wants to show all sides of his coaching acumen in Jonesboro and knows they'll all be needed to transform a program that barely escaped the Sun Belt basement this season.

"What I take pride in over the last eight years under Nate Oats is doing my job at a high level, and my main responsibility with Nate was to recruit," Hodgson said. "We're going to play a lot like we do here at Alabama. We're going to play a fast, analytically-efficient style of basketball -- a lot like the NBA -- but while playing fast, we're also going to be disciplined.

"I've learned under one of the best coaches in college basketball. There's a reason we're No. 1 in the country right now ... and I can't wait to carry those things to Jonesboro."

Hodgson will make his first trip to northeast Arkansas at some point early next week for an introductory news conference and then he'll fully shift his focus to ASU whenever the Crimson Tide's postseason run comes to an end -- either this weekend or next.

ASU's 17th head coach will be faced with the immediate task of rebuilding a roster that has already seen six players enter the transfer portal -- namely, Caleb Fields, Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson -- on top of a pair of rotation players who have exhausted their eligibility in Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh.

After that, it's up to Hodgson to build. The Red Wolves have reached the 20-win plateau just once this century, and their only NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I program came in 1999.

"I'm going to spend a lot of time getting that [Jonesboro] community engaged and behind us in what we're doing," Hodgson said. "I can't wait to get there."