St. Andrew to give away clothes

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will give away clothes from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The church is located in the Dollarway area, according to a news release.

A&P panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Civic commission to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet in person at noon March 28. Participants interested in being a part of this meeting via telephone, should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center and staff will email the information needed to join the call. Details: (870) 536-7600 or email receptionist@pinebluff.com.

Wellness agency, salon set event

Healthwise Wellness and Grand Elegance Salon, 518 W. 23rd Ave., will host Empowering Women Celebrating Wellness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the salon.

The event will include free health screenings by Dr. Tochi Keeton, a board certified gynecologist and founder of Healthwise Wellness, according to a Facebook post.

The event will also include free blood pressure checks, weight loss and nutrition tips, facials, and door prizes, according to a flyer on the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Event to provide free covid-19, flu shots

Free covid-19 shots and boosters as well as flu vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Goodwill, 2514 W. 28th Ave.

AFMC, Fresh Start Expungement Clinic, and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to host this event, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A parent or guardian must accompany people 5-17 years old. To obtain Pfizer and Moderna boosters, participants must have had the first two covid shots and it has been at least two months since the last covid-18 vaccine. For Johnson and Johnson covid shots, it must have been at least two months since participants’ last covid-19 shot before getting their booster.

Shots are free, but people should bring their insurance cards if they have them.

Forestry scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello announced that applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are now being accepted.

The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, according to a news release.

“The forestry industry is a pillar of Arkansas’s economy that impacts every area of our state,” said UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss. “The Foresters for the Future Scholarship will support our efforts to attract and to retain a diverse group of future foresters and to prepare them for a career path that offers extensive job opportunities in the wood products industry.”

UAM and the Forestry Division hope the scholarship will entice students to pursue forestry as a career.

“This scholarship is a tremendous opportunity for our students,” said Michael Blazier, dean of the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources and Director of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center. “Not only does it provide substantial financial aid to help them study for a career in forestry, they get a wide range of internship options for on-the-job learning with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.”

Applications will be accepted through June 15. Details: UAM’s website at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/forestersforthefuture.html.

Transportation project seeks input

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026 is available for public comment through March 30. Visit www.ardot.gov/stip to view the proposed amendment.

The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant that was awarded to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. At the request of ADPHT, these funds will be utilized on improvements to Delta Heritage Trail in Arkansas and Desha counties, according to a news release.

For details or a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.

Comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or to: Arkansas Department of Transportation, Jared D. Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Ark., 72203.








