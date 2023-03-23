Marriages

Jeremy Baste, 24, and Maelikki Harvey, 21, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Witt, 36, and Melanie Bruce, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Savannah Smith, 25, and Luke Childress, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jose Bacilio Sanchez, 24, and Yasmin Chavez-Geronimo, 21, both of Roland.

Robert Penix, 33, and Rhianna Taylor, 30, both of Santa Monica, Calif.

Calvin Allen, 50, and Herlonda Nichols, 45, both of Little Rock.

Curtis Barton, 38, and Porschia Barnes, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Jesus Pedraza Dominguez, 35, and Summer Counts, 30, both of Little Rock.

Paul McCowen, 50, and Jassiel Cortez-Velazquez, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Tatyanna Butler, 26, and Ryian Patterson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Dirk Haselow, 51, and Tonya Stevenson, 52, both of Sherwood.

Alex Ebmeyer, 29, of Maumelle and Kelli Thacker, 25, of Roland.

Divorces

FILED

23-1020. Sydney Cunningham v. LaDavid Arberry Jr.

23-1022. Tyler Brown v. Madison Brown.

23-1023. Beatrice Jenkins v. Juan Jenkins.

23-1025. Shelby Meehan v. Nicholas Gourlay.

23-1026. Deborah Ross v. George Ross.

23-1028. Alissa Sholes v. Jonathan Hahn.

23-1034. Ladonna Young v. Jeffrey Young.

23-1035. Caitlin DePriest v. Lane DePreist.

23-1036. Michelle Lippert v. Otto Lippert.

GRANTED

21-1760. Kendal Parker v. Dominique Parker.

22-1803. Whitney Foster v. Joshua Gresham.

22-2922. Jeramiah Muprhy v. Ashley White.

23-547. John Gangluff v. Pamela Loyd.