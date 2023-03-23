Ex-treasurer admits stealing from agency

CAMDEN -- A Camden woman has pleaded guilty to theft charges related to her previous employment as treasurer of the Buena Vista Fire Department.

Deborah Brown, 63, entered the plea March 13 in Ouachita County Circuit Court. She was sentenced to 15 years' probation after pleading guilty to charges of theft of property greater than $25,000.

She must also pay $106,608.07 in restitution to the Fire Department at a rate of $300 per month.

Brown was arrested and released on a signature bond on May 24, 2022.

At a meeting of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee last year, a state auditor told lawmakers that Arkansas Legislative Audit had found $96,747 in improper disbursements at the Fire Department in Ouachita County during a review of selected transactions between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2021.

An Arkansas State Police report states in August 2021, Brown was dismissed from her duties as treasurer.

The report states copies of the Fire Department's 2016-2017 expenditure reports were submitted to the state and the Legislative Audit staff noted that dates appeared to have been altered on several invoices.

The report states Brown appeared to have made the changes.

Further review found the Fire Department's Generations Bank account had several improper transfers to Brown's personal bank account.