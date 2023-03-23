Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Jason Worley, 38, of 5 Shepton Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, delivery of a controlled substance and internet stalking of a child. Worley was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Lee Wolf, 43, of 2905 S.W. Deerfield Blvd. No. 2 in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Wolf was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Prashant Tiwari, 44, of 4404 S.W. Lilly St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Tiwari was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

Francis Hunt, 38, of 219 McCulloch St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Hunt was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Lisa Hutchinson, 45, of 13651 Wheeler Heights Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hutchinson was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.