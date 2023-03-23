FYI Calendar: Film Night turns into Hog watch party tonight at Bakery District

Today

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory -- With the movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and a hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Marathon -- The first three "Shrek" movies, noon-5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; dinner provided. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Sounds of Spring -- With Marc Paine, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Live Music -- With Good Medicine, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Break Movies -- "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club -- With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of "The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. today and Friday, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Signing -- With Anita Paddock, author of "The Killing Spree," 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; books will be for sale. 783-7841.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Back to Basics Ballroom Dance -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hog Night -- Film Night is now Hog Night for the NCAA tournament game, 6:15 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 donation to Fort Smith International Film Festival suggested. Food and drinks for sale. 571-0810.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Creative Mornings -- A monthly breakfast series, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free but registration required. faylib.org.

Art In Bloom -- With flowers, live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature, today through Monday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live Music -- With Bruce Allen & Kirk Lanier, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art By The Glass -- Floral Libations, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FUJI||||||||||TA -- Yosuke Fujita and his handcrafted 11-pipe organ, 8 p.m., Rodehouse at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$30. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

"Survival of the Unfit" -- A world premiere of a dramedy by Oren Safdie, 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again March 30-31 and April 1-2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Driving Tour of Bella Vista -- 8:45 a.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Reservations at 855-2335 or 812-899-2049.

Walking Tour of Bentonville -- 9:30 a.m., Bentonville History Museum, 416 S. Main St. $15. bentonvillehistorymuseum.org.

Kite Festival -- Sponsored by KaleidoKites, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

LEGO Club -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Friends' Premium Pop-Up Book Sale -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Women's History Month -- With speaker Ben Boulden, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $10 nonmembers. Email info@fortsmithmuseum.com.

Live Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Enticement of Lace -- With the Dogwood Lace Guild, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Jungle Book" -- A collaboration of Trike Theatre, Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and Megha Rao of Dhirana Dance, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Everyday India -- With Chef Anjana Mukhopadhyaya, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $55. ozarkfolkways.org.

Opening Reception -- For Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren, and M Knight, 6-10 p.m., The Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Free. 877-5868.

Beatlemania 64 -- A live multi-media concert experience taking audiences back to the Beatles' heyday in 1964, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$50. kingoperahouse.com; Arts On Main at 474-7768; or at the door.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Keefer Dean Roach & Nick Clark, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Forest Therapy Adventure -- 1-3 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$30. bgozarks.org.

Spring Plant Exchange -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Don House, author of "Letters to Dan," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Astronomy Night -- Lecture at 7:30 p.m., viewing at 8:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

