Holi Festival promises family fun, food, music, April 8 at The Momentary

Springtime is an easy season to love as the air grows warmer, the plants and birds seem to awaken, and you see other folks out and about more. The Holi Festival is a centuries-old tradition that celebrates all of that. It's a time to to join together to welcome the onset of spring. This year, everyone is invited.

A chance to connect with others during the festival of colors will take place from noon to 3 p.m. April 8 at the Momentary in Bentonville.

If you're worried that you might be butting in on a Hindu tradition, Anand Sankaran, president of the Indian Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas, says you shouldn't be. The organization wants all families in the region to enjoy the festivities, regardless of religious belief. Think of it as an exchange of cultures.

"It's a family get-together, for friends, family and everybody to have a good time with great food, drinks," Sankaran says. "One-point-three billion people celebrate it (all) differently. It's a very vibrant festival and has always been open to the entire community."

This particular family-friendly event will have plenty of food, dancing, music playing and of course the signature natural powder dyes tossed in the air and smudged on faces.

"It's rooted in religious tradition, but it's a celebration of love, and it's a big party," says Katie Robertson, curator of food and community for the Momentary. "It used to be an opportunity to meet people, shake off winter and ... [and] it grew into what we know and see a lot more of today as it's evolved."

If you've ever been to a color run, those races that end in a big, full-body splash of color, then you've experienced a little piece of a Holi tradition that's now more mainstream. Getting smeared in a palette of the rainbow is just part of the messy, carefree fun of it.

A difference here is that it's common for strangers to smear the pigment powder on each other. Just be gentle on their faces and arms, Robertson recommends.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Getting into the Holi Festival is free, but don't forget your wallet altogether. Robertson promises lots of culinary programming for the day, including three or four Indian food vendors who will not have much overlap in their offerings.

"It's a moment of welcoming from their perspective and learning for a lot of folks," Robertson says. "Learning about food, as well as music and fun celebration."

The Momentary's food truck, RØDE House bar and a satellite bar on the Momentary Green will offer typical concession food and drinks, but for the day there will be no pork or beef. A DJ will play a wide mix of music, including traditional Indian tunes, Indian pop and current music, as well as Spanish language music and other selections that represent the various communities of Northwest Arkansas.

"We want to make everyone feel at home," Robertson says.

An engagement team from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will be on site giving away art kits and activities from their booth. Families should feel free to either take it home to enjoy there or do it right on the spot.

There's no set time for the splashing of the colors, Robertson says. Folks can expect that to take place all throughout the noon to 3 p.m. time frame. The cups of pigment powder will be sold for a very minimal fee. They're still settling on a price, but something in the neighborhood of 50 cents for one cup or a dollar for two.

Anybody who arrives should be able to see very clearly what all is offered. The grounds will be organized so visitors go from parking deck to Green and encounter community partners in tents and booths along the way.

Robertson encourages all to stop and take in the outdoor art, music, enjoy seeing people throwing powder at each other, then take a break with a bite to eat.

"It will be a lot of fun," she says. "Folks who have been celebrating for quite some time will have groups who help guide the newbies through the process."

METAPHORS FOR LIFE

There are so many stories and legends attached to the cultural celebration, which has been around for 10,000 years or more, Sankaran says. Historically, it took place during the time of year that offers up a particular trifecta -- a full moon, the spring harvest coming in and burning of husks/getting rid of unneeded things. It's ripe with metaphors.

It's a chance "to say 'Let's get rid of the negatives and look at the positives,' to celebrate (the triumph of) light over darkness ... good over evil," Sankaran says. "The recognition and festival of colors is metaphorical for the various colors and hues of life. Life is not black and white."

"It's about how naturally the colors show up and the way of life," says Ravikanth Kroviddi, vice president of ICANWA. We're "celebrating that admonishing of evil and new life, progress in that ... and embracing each other."

To truly understand the fun of painting your neighbors and new friend with colors, it's helpful to think of the hierarchical nature of society and family life in India. Respect for your elders and the importance of family there means having a very particular order of what's ordinarily OK, for young children especially, to do within that framework.

But during Holi, "the youngest person, the 5-year-old can apply color to the 70-year-old," Sankaran says. "That's a lot of fun."

Because of the messiness of the colors, the Holi Festival is an exclusively outdoor event.

Robertson recommends swinging through the Momentary galleries before Holi gets started. Once you're covered in pigments, you won't be allowed inside the building, so bring towels to stow in your car, she says, though there will be plenty to do outdoors.

Since indoor amenities are off limits, water bottle filling stations and private tents for changing diapers and breastfeeding will be available.

OLD + NEW

Among the Holi traditions he's very familiar with, Sankaran says, is a habit of spending the day making sweet meats, everybody cooking together and enjoying before applying the colors "and nobody would mind." This year, he's "looking forward to playing colors with all my friends," Sankaran says. "You have the ability to make merry ... They have a great time, everybody young to old."

Kroviddi's strongest memories associated with Holi are rooted in the community togetherness. Family and friends go walking down the streets. "They go around as a group, meeting people they have never met," he says. "We wish everyone 'Happy Holi' and apply the color, adhering and embracing the festival with food and drink ... at that point you're getting to know somebody and emerging more as a community."

Last year, the Indian Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas had Holi Festival at Phillips Park in Bentonville and previous years celebrated at the Benton County Fairgrounds. They used social media platforms to advertise a bit, but the lion's share of people involved were people they were already connected to within the region. The advertising brought in some people from Springfield, Mo., but Sankaran really hopes that this year's response will "be like that but times two or three hundred."

Kroviddi says the Momentary is a great location to do that, bringing the communities of the region together and promoting their culture alongside art.

"It's a great opportunity, very vibrant," he says. "We're emphasizing more with location this time, it's more openly enhancing our reach and partnering together."

Sankaran touts the huge, open space and central location, but more importantly the access to a lot of people of a variety of cultures who visit the Momentary.

"They're always welcoming diversity in this area," he says. "They promote art and culture across barriers and cultures, not just American but international. It's a partnership made in heaven. Our mission at ICANWA is similar to the Momentary, to promote cultural diversity. It's a great match."

This year, Sankaran says, the channels of communication are open, and he hopes many more will join in this complete Indian cultural immersion experience.

"We want people to feel comfortable asking about cultural practices and for that not to be a barrier," Robertson says. "We'll share as a community and learn more about each other, about the vibrant makeup of our region."

"With music and dance, they're free to be themselves," Kroviddi says.

FAQ

Holi Festival

When: Noon-3 p.m. April 8

Where: The Momentary in Bentonville

Cost: Free; food and drinks will be for sale

Information: themomentary.org, icanwa.org

The Southeast Asian/Indian population is one of the largest growing populations relocating to Bentonville, many of whom are following work opportunities, says Katie Robertson of the Momentary. They've celebrated Holi Fesitval for a while in Northwest Arkansas but have had challenges finding the right space that's hospitable and can make a large number of people welcome. (Courtesy Photo)

