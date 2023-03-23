In-state transfers remain in Madness





Perhaps lost in the midst of Markquis Nowell's dazzling 27-point, nine-assist showing last Sunday in the NCAA Tournament was an off-hand remark from CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle: Nowell hasn't been home to New York City in more than three years.

For the Kansas State star, that has meant spending many days in his newfound home of Manhattan, Kan. But Nowell's stint away from Harlem also dates to his time in Little Rock, when Nowell took on a similar feature role for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Tonight's Sweet 16 matchup for the third-seeded Wildcats against No. 7 seed Michigan State is a chance for Nowell to fully step into the national spotlight. Yes, it's all the more special for Nowell because he'll do so in one of basketball's most hallowed venues -- Madison Square Garden -- coincidentally one that's mere miles from his childhood home.

But he's not the only player to make a stop in the state of Arkansas on his way to the NCAA regional semifinals.

Teammate Desi Sills began at Arkansas before returning to his hometown at Arkansas State, only to transfer back to the Power 5 level and join Nowell at Kansas State this fall.

Miami's Norchad Omier spent two seasons with the Red Wolves, racking up Sun Belt Conference accolades before departing for the fifth-seeded Hurricanes last offseason.

And Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson began at UALR with Nowell in 2018-19, spending two seasons as a Trojan.

As much as low- and mid-major college basketball coaches want their players to develop and find success, the transfer portal has only added to their plight in recruiting.

Specifically, in the state of Arkansas, those coaches have first-hand knowledge.

"It's made it to where we don't know what our next recruiting class is going to look like," Central Arkansas Coach Anthony Boone told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "The way it's going now, [recruiting] is more difficult."

Although nobody who transferred from UCA is still playing, it's possible that won't be the case a year from now. Bryant native Camren Hunter, who starred for the Bears each of the past two seasons, recently entered the portal and has been recruited by multiple power-conference programs, including Arkansas.

That hasn't changed the way UCA recruits high-school prospects. The Bears have added at least three in each of Boone's three recruiting classes as head coach, while UALR Coach Darrell Walker has brought in four high schoolers each of the past two seasons.

But ASU has opted for a different strategy.

After signing nine prospects out of high school between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, former Red Wolves Coach Mike Balado added just three in the past two classes combined.

Some of that can be attributed to the fact that in 2021-22, ASU returned nearly its entire roster because of covid-19 and added just two players -- one being Sills, a Jonesboro native who'd left the Razorbacks.

But there's also the fact that several of those signees, for different reasons, never developed into regular contributors.

And then two of the guys who did -- Omier and Sills --soon opted to make the jump to the high-major level.

There isn't one defined strategy that has become the norm for coaches at the likes of ASU, UALR and UCA. Yet there's a general shift away from at least prioritizing the high-school recruiting market.

"They'd rather take the high-major transfer they didn't get the first time that didn't play but now is on the bounceback," Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman explained. "[Those players] have already been at a high major. They're, hopefully, not going to go back if they have a big year.

"They understand the value of playing at a mid- to low-[major]. ... They feel like they made a mistake and now it's like, 'Hey, I want to play.' "

The Bears had that experience a year ago with one-time Razorback and former Mills High School product Darious Hall, who averaged 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his one season at UCA. The Trojans have gotten something similar from Myron Gardner. The former Georgetown recruit logged 15 double-doubles this season, putting him among top 20 players nationally.

At the same time, those coaches can't necessarily abandon high-school recruits entirely.

The Red Wolves rode Omier to 18 wins last season, the high-water mark of Balado's tenure.

Nowell was the leading scorer and centerpiece of a UALR team in 2019-20 that captured the Sun Belt regular-season title and was one of the favorites to take the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament before covid-19 ended that season prematurely.

It's a dilemma that Boone said he hopes will find its equilibrium soon enough, but until then remains intertwined with the drama of March Madness.

"There are so many that enter the portal and get stuck ... or are left with something they don't want," Boone said. "Everybody that goes in the portal is not going to have that type of experience."





Miami forward Norchad Omier, seen with Coach Jim Larranaga during a game against Florida State last month, spent two seasons at Arkansas State University before departing for the fifth-seeded Hurricanes last offseason. (AP/Marta Lavandier)





