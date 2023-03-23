Not 'woke' investing

I read Rick Johnson's letter with great amusement. He somehow blames the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on woke investing. SVB received its deposits from startup tech firms who were financed by venture capital, none of which could be described as woke. They then invested the money in long-term, low-interest treasury bonds, again hardly a woke investment.

It was capitalism at its dumbest. Lend money to a highly volatile and frequently unstable sector and invest the money in long-term, low-yield investments when even your janitor knows the Fed, to control inflation, is going to raise rates significantly in a rapid manner causing your long-term, low-yield investments to fall in value. Add in a run on the bank when you cannot get rapid access to your funds at the invested amount rather than the market amount, and you have the makings of a bank failure. This was further compounded by the 2018 removal by Donald Trump and the conservative Republican Congress of medium-sized banks from regulation and stress tests, and the end result can be of no surprise to anyone.

This had absolutely nothing to do with woke investing, but rather asleep investing. Perhaps we all need to wake up and hold banks to reasonable regulation and responsible management.

PHILLIP J. PETERS

Little Rock

City must fund 911

My husband might not be here today had it not been for a quick response by 911 operators and the ambulance on March 17 at 5:45 a.m.

Little Rock friends: Mayor Frank Scott has a new tax proposal; I don't think all the details have been revealed yet. From the numerous posts on Next­Door of unanswered 911 calls or 10- to 15-minute return calls from 911, I'm truly fortunate 911 answered within two to three rings. EMTs arrived within five minutes of the call. My husband did not have 10 minutes.

The point of my letter is for you to tell your city directors and the mayor that 911 and emergency services should be No. 1 in this new tax proposal. Give them a raise, recruit more people, whatever it takes. Some people won't make it waiting 10 minutes for 911 to answer.

MARY DANDURAND

Little Rock

Stanford Law's mess

Re Judge Duncan and Stanford Law School actions, my comments and observations:

Peter Principle: The diversity dean is at least two or three steps above competence.

Stanford Law student future employment: "Oh, you're a graduate of Stanford Law? I'll look elsewhere for a recent graduate to work and practice with us."

Former Stanford law graduates: I hope you cringe about your law school's recent "open-minded" behavior toward other viewpoints.

"We have met the enemy and he is us."

TIMOTHY CLEARY

Tumbling Shoals