LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UConn in Sweet 16

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Nick Smith and Kamani Johnson

Tonight is the third straight start for this group and fourth of the postseason. It also began the SEC Tournament win over Auburn.

The Razorbacks are in their third consecutive Sweet 16 under Eric Musselman. The previous two appearances featured wins over Oral Roberts in 2021 and Gonzaga in 2022.

Davis is coming off an MVP-caliber first weekend in which he put up 20.5 points against Illinois and Kansas. He scored a postseason-high 25 points in the comeback win over the Jayhawks.

Council, in a pair of starts in last week’s games, averaged 19.5 points, including 21 against Kansas. He was 21 of 23 at the free throw line, making up for a 6-of-18 showing on two-point attempts and 2-of-9 stretch from deep.

Makhi Mitchell has averaged 10.5 points in four postseason games. He has 7 blocks and 5 steals in the team’s last 3 games.

According to HoopLens data, the Razorbacks have scored 0.99 points per possession and allowed 0.92 PPP. Opponents also grabbed only 15.4% of their misses.

UConn’s starters: Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson

The Huskies enter the second weekend following wins over Iona and Saint Mary’s. They have won eight of their last nine games since a road loss to Creighton on Feb. 11.

Sanogo is the front-court player to watch for UConn. He averaged 26 points on 24 of 33 from the field and 10.5 rebounds in the team’s wins in Albany, N.Y.

At the guard spot, Hawkins is the player the Razorbacks need to limit. A finalist for the Jerry West Award, which honors the nation’s top shooting guard, Hawkins put up 12.5 points in last week’s wins and was 7 of 12 from three-point range.

Hawkins is shooting 37.8% from deep this season.

Arkansas must also keep the Huskies off the offensive backboards. UConn is No. 2 in the country and No. 1 among remaining teams, according to KenPom, in offensive rebound rate (38.8%).