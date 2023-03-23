Markets take drop after Fed signals

Stocks fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated the end is expected to be near for its economy-crunching increases to interest rates, but Fed officials also don't expect to cut rates anytime soon, despite Wall Street's hopes.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% for its first drop in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also lost 1.6% on the day after a late dive in Wednesday trading after the Fed announced a quarter-point increase to its benchmark rate.

Some of the sharpest drops came again from the banking industry, where investors are worried about the possibility of customers yanking out deposits and potentially causing more collapses. Shares of banks slid after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she's not considering blanket protection for all depositors at all banks, unless they present a risk to the overall system.

Stocks had been little changed for much of the day, before the Fed announced its quarter-point increase. The move was exactly what Wall Street was expecting. The bigger question is where the Fed heads next. To that end, the Fed hinted it's poised to ease its year-long inflation battle as policymakers assess fallout from the banking industry's crisis.

The Fed also released the latest set of projections from its policymakers on where rates are heading in upcoming years. The median forecast had the federal funds rate sitting at 5.1% at the end of the year, up only a smidge from where it currently sits, in a range of 4.75-5%.

That's also the same level the Fed forecast in December, and it's counter to worries in the market that the rate will rise given how stubborn high inflation has remained. That helped send yields slumping in the bond market, which has been home to some of the wildest action this month.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, tumbled to 3.96% from 4.13% just before the Fed projections were released. The yield was more than 5% earlier this month.

Some of this month's slide also came from building hopes for rate cuts later this year by the Fed. Such cuts can boost prices for stocks, bonds and other investments while giving the economy more room to breathe. They also can give inflation more fuel.

Powell said Wednesday the Fed is still focused on getting inflation down to its 2% goal and that it is not envisioning any rate cuts this year. He also said the Fed expects to begin raising rates again, even after it potentially takes a pause, if high inflation makes that necessary. That took some momentum out of the market.

A worry is that too much pressure on the banking system from the higher borrowing costs, particularly among the smaller and midsize banks at the center of investors' crosshairs, will mean fewer loans made to businesses across the country. That in turn is expected to mean less hiring and less economic activity, raising the risk of a recession that many economists already see as high.

Markets around the world have pinballed sharply this month on worries the banking system is cracking under the pressure of much higher rates. The markets found some strength recently after Yellen indicated Tuesday the government plans to back depositors at more weakened banks if the system is at risk.

That likely means ensuring even customers with more than the $250,000 limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. can get all their money. On Wednesday, though, Yellen said that she wasn't considering blanket protections for all depositors at all banks, only for those "when it's deemed to be a systemic risk."

Stocks of smaller and midsize banks fell sharply. First Republic Bank dropped 15.5%, and PacWest Bancorp. fell 17.1%.

Some of the biggest excitement was around what are called "meme stocks."

GameStop closed 35.2% higher after the company reported a surprise profit for its latest quarter. Analysts were expecting another loss for the struggling video game retailer.

The stock rocked Wall Street in early 2021 when hordes of smaller-pocketed and novice investors piled into it, sending its price surging and inflicting big losses on hedge funds that had bet on its decline.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 65.90 points to 3,936.97. The Dow dropped 530.49 points to 32,030.11, and the Nasdaq fell 190.15 points to 11,669.96.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach, Matt Ott and Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press.