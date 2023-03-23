MiG donor Slovakia gets U.S. offer of helicopters

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- The United States has offered Slovakia 12 new military helicopters as compensation for the MiG-29 fighter jets the European country is giving to Ukraine, Slovakia's defense minister said Wednesday.

Under the offer, Slovakia would pay $340 million for the Bell AH-1Z attack choppers in a deal worth about $1 billion that also includes 500 AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles and training, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

U.S. foreign military financing would cover the other $660 million, he said. The European Union also would send Slovakia $213 million in additional compensation, Nad said.

The Slovak government still needs to accept the offer.

Nad said his country's armed forces currently don't have any combat helicopters and that the deal would "significantly increase the defense capability of Slovakia."

On Friday, the Slovak government approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the second NATO member country to heed the Ukrainian government's pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia's invasion.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs in the summer because of a lack of spare parts and expertise to help maintain them. Fellow NATO members Poland and the Czech Republic stepped in to monitor Slovak air space.

Slovakia previously signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets, but delivery was pushed back two years with the first aircraft to arrive in early 2024.

PLEDGE FOR POLAND

WARSAW, Poland -- Japan's prime minister pledged Wednesday to provide Poland with development support to help the European country assist neighboring Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's invasion.

Polish Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Warsaw a day after Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Bearing in mind the increasing burden on Poland due to the prolonged invasion of Ukraine," Kishida said Japan would offer Poland assistance to support its role and is looking to "vigorously build up" projects.

Japan usually provides the type of promised aid to developing countries, which Poland is no longer, but the Japanese government is making a special exception, he said.

Kishida said it was crucial for like-minded countries such as Japan and Poland, to remain united in their support for Ukraine and in furthering sanctions against Russia.

During a joint news conference with Kishida, Morawiecki said that at the time when a "new geo-political order" was emerging, both countries understand the "threat to world peace and international order coming from Russia's imperialism."

Poland has supplied military, humanitarian and political support to Ukraine during the war that started 13 months ago.

Kishida, who is preparing to chair a Group of Seven summit in May, said that during his country's G-7 presidency, Japan "will work together with Poland to demonstrate leadership so that the international community can unite and firmly support Ukraine."

After talks with Morawiecki that went beyond their planned 30 minutes, Kishida also said that Japan was interested in building closer ties with regional alliances in central and eastern Europe, such as the nine NATO eastern flank members, the Visegrad Group that includes Poland, The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and countries participating in the Three Seas economic initiative.

The Japanese government also wants to expand economic cooperation with Poland "in new fields such as high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, clean coal technology, and hydrogen," Kishida said. More than 350 Japanese companies already operate in Poland, mainly in the manufacturing industry.

Kishida later met later with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Kishida visited Ukraine on Tuesday while Chinese leader President Xi Jinping held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two visits showing how various countries are lining up behind Moscow or Kyiv.

Morawiecki said the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow raised "anxiety" and that diplomatic efforts were underway to "persuade China not to back Russia in its aggressive international policy."

Information for this article was compiled by staff writers of The Associated Press.